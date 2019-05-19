Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V Graziano Funeral Home Inc
228 N 2Nd St
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Shrosk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey E. Shrosk


1927 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey E. Shrosk Obituary
Audrey E. Shrosk, 91, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the Newhaven Court at Lindwood, in Greensburg. She was born June 5, 1927, in Manor, the daughter of the late Wilson and Mary Angeline Neleigh. Audrey was a well-loved member of the Newhaven family and will be terribly missed. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crosswords, car rides, reading, bingo and collecting recipes. Audrey adored her pets throughout the years and gave them a good and loving home. She bravely faced her decline in health, and always with a smile and a concern for others. In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard C. Shrosk, in 1992. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Hollows and husband, David, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Patricia, of Jeannette; a granddaughter, Jennifer, of Jeannette; and her loyal cat, Dusty. Audrey's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of the Newhaven Court at Lindwood, and the Bridges Hospice, for all of the kind and compassionate care she received during her time there.
As per Audrey's request, there will be no public visitation. Private entombment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697. To send online condolences, visit http://www.johnvgrazianofuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now