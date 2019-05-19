Audrey E. Shrosk, 91, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the Newhaven Court at Lindwood, in Greensburg. She was born June 5, 1927, in Manor, the daughter of the late Wilson and Mary Angeline Neleigh. Audrey was a well-loved member of the Newhaven family and will be terribly missed. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crosswords, car rides, reading, bingo and collecting recipes. Audrey adored her pets throughout the years and gave them a good and loving home. She bravely faced her decline in health, and always with a smile and a concern for others. In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard C. Shrosk, in 1992. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Hollows and husband, David, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Patricia, of Jeannette; a granddaughter, Jennifer, of Jeannette; and her loyal cat, Dusty. Audrey's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of the Newhaven Court at Lindwood, and the Bridges Hospice, for all of the kind and compassionate care she received during her time there.

As per Audrey's request, there will be no public visitation. Private entombment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697.