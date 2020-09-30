1/1
Audrey J. Evans
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Jean Evans, 95, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Juniper Village Forest Hills. She was born March 8, 1925, in North Braddock and was a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Twigger) Delafield. Audrey was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church, was active in the Rainbow Girls and Eastern Star, and enjoyed reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Bennett Evans, and half brother, Robert Delafield. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, John C. Evans; son, John Evans and his wife, Lorna; daughters, Ellen Evans Yagodzinski and her husband, Frank, and Christine Evans Williams and her husband, Jim; half sister, Barbara Delafield Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. An Eastern Star service will be at 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at noon Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
07:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved