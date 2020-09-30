Audrey Jean Evans, 95, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Juniper Village Forest Hills. She was born March 8, 1925, in North Braddock and was a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Twigger) Delafield. Audrey was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church, was active in the Rainbow Girls and Eastern Star, and enjoyed reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Bennett Evans, and half brother, Robert Delafield. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, John C. Evans; son, John Evans and his wife, Lorna; daughters, Ellen Evans Yagodzinski and her husband, Frank, and Christine Evans Williams and her husband, Jim; half sister, Barbara Delafield Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. An Eastern Star service will be at 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at noon Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
