Audrey J. Kelley, 94, of Salem Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 24, 1925, in Johnstown, the daughter of the late Alvin and Ruth (Reed) Berkey. Prior to retirement, Audrey was a bookkeeper for Mars Wholesale. She was a member of the Slickville Sportsman Club. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting and spending time with her family. Besides her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Kelley, in 1972, and two sons, Alvin and David Kelley. Audrey is survived by her son, James R. Kelley, of Blue Island, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Kelley and Toni Emmons, Joyce Ballard, Denise Cass, Alvin Kelley, Shannon Kelley, Shawn Kelley, James Kelley, Christina Kelley and Lauren Kelley; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Kelley's Pizzeria, 7205 Route 22, Greensburg. P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248, is handling the funeral arrangements for the family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Heartland Hospice for the care of Audrey. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.newhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019