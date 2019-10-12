Home

POWERED BY

Services
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kelley's Pizzeria
7205 Route 22
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey J. Kelley


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey J. Kelley Obituary
Audrey J. Kelley, 94, of Salem Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 24, 1925, in Johnstown, the daughter of the late Alvin and Ruth (Reed) Berkey. Prior to retirement, Audrey was a bookkeeper for Mars Wholesale. She was a member of the Slickville Sportsman Club. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting and spending time with her family. Besides her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Kelley, in 1972, and two sons, Alvin and David Kelley. Audrey is survived by her son, James R. Kelley, of Blue Island, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Kelley and Toni Emmons, Joyce Ballard, Denise Cass, Alvin Kelley, Shannon Kelley, Shawn Kelley, James Kelley, Christina Kelley and Lauren Kelley; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Kelley's Pizzeria, 7205 Route 22, Greensburg. P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248, is handling the funeral arrangements for the family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Heartland Hospice for the care of Audrey. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.newhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now