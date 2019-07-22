Audrey J. Troutman, 95, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, at Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born Nov. 21, 1923, in Altoona, daughter of the late Jesse and Emma Baker. She was a 1942 graduate of Altoona High School. Prior to retirement, she was the volunteer director at Frick Community Hospital, in Mt. Pleasant. She then became a volunteer herself with the YWCA Thrift Store, Tri-City Meals on Wheels and Westmoreland Hospital, all in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Dr. R. Dwight Troutman. She was the last survivor of her five siblings and was often referred to as the baby of the family. Audrey is survived by two sons, Jay A. Troutman and wife, Theresa, of Hunker, and Mark D. Troutman and wife, Dee Dee, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Todd Troutman, Christie Mathews, Heather Laboon and Ali Troutman; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at St. Anne Home for their care and compassion during Audrey's years as a resident as well as the doctors and staff at Excela Latrobe Hospital for the exceptional medical and personal care given during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 22 to July 23, 2019