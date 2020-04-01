|
|
Audrey L. Ferri, 94, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was the widow of Henry J. Ferri. Born in Turtle Creek, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (Ament) Tomlinson. She was a secretary for Penn Trafford School District, in Trafford, and WW Tucker & Company. Audrey was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, in Shiremanstown, where she served on many committees. She enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling and Crewel (picture art). Survivors include her daughters, Toni J. Thorn, husband Craig, and Margaret A. Hayn, husband Don; son, Greg Ferri and wife, Song; brothers, Tom and Robert Tomlinson; grandchildren, Kurt Thorn, Matthew, Christopher and Geoffrey Hayn, Brian Ro and Sarah and Alex Ferri; great-grandchildren, Stella, Sawyer, Cooper, Dominic, Evelyn and Audrey Hayn, Rosie and Freddie Thorn and Junie and Jude Ro; brother-in-law, Sonny Winkler, and sister-in-law, Kathleen Ferri; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Marlene Sherman; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Winkler, and brother-in-law, James Ferri. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by KELLER FUNERAL HOMES INC., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at , Moravian Village, 526 Wood St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 44 W. Main St., Shiremanstown, PA 17011.