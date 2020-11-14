Audrey Marie Baker Morrell, 89, of Cokeburg, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in her home surrounded by her daughters and her caregiver, Chrissy, after a six month illness. Audrey was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, a daughter of the late Arthur Baker and Marie Altman Baker. Audrey attended Ellsworth High School. She was a member of the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, Greensburg. Audrey loved all of the holidays, especially family gatherings that always put a smile on her face. She had a great sense of humor and wit about her. Mrs. Morrell enjoyed doing search a word and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. She married the late Frank Morrell one June 25, 1949, who passed away Oct. 8, 1992, cutting down a tree. Surviving are three daughters, Beverly Morrell Grimes (Brian), of Bentleyville, Barbara Morrell Andredas, of Scenery Hill, Pa., and Elaine Morrell, of Canonsburg; a brother, Clayton Baker (Laura), of Phoenix, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Grimes, of Bentleyville, Joshua Grimes, of Perryopolis, Craig Andredas (Amanda) and Kelly and Scott Moskal, both of Scenery Hill; four great grandchildren, Jacob Anderson, Carinna Faith Andredas who she loved and enjoyed, Caleb Andredas and Maddie Moskal; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Audrey loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and they always put a smile on her face and she enjoyed them all. Audrey was an aunt to Bonnie Bouchard (Tom), Lucinda Diaz, Arthur Baker and Yvonne Baker. Deceased are a sister, Phyllis Robinson, and son-in-law, Mark Andredas. Audrey was taken care of by retired RN Bev Vahaly for a year. Hospice Amedysis RN Amy Little is a wonderful person. She provided excellent care and became like one of the family along with her daughter, Jayden. Melanie also from Hospice came daily to take care of Mom. Granny Nannies Agency was a great support group for our mom, especially Rachel Salisbury, Chrissy McAdoo, Felicia Jesus and neighbor, Becky. Mom was also visited by Pastor Doug, of Hospice, and Pastor Paul, of River of Life, in Ellsworth. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the GREENLEE'S BENTLEYVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 619 Main St., Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, with Pastor Doug Keith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com
.