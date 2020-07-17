1/
Audrey McGinnis
1932 - 2020
Audrey (Sprowls) McGinnis, 88, of Brackenridge, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in her home with her loving husband, Richard, by her side. She was born May 30, 1932, in New Kensington to Wade and Josephine (Gretz) Sprowls. She graduated from East Deer High School. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Sprowls and his wife; her children, Sue A. Russell and Linda McGinnis; her son-in-law, Don Russell; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Richard McGinnis; sisters-in-law, Marjorie (William) Mills, of Freeport, and Myrna (Samuel) Venus, of Follansbee, W.Va.; and several nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. She liked beach vacations, family gatherings and traveling to the casino. She was a very special person to all who knew her and will be greatly missed by all. At her request, there will be no visitation or service. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox), www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Library of Allegheny Valley and Animal Protectors of New Kensington.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
