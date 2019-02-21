Audrey V. Palmer, 93, of Ligonier, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Those that knew her were blessed by her kind, gentle, joyful, spirit. She was steadfast in her love and exhibited immense strength. She was born Aug. 21, 1925, in Youngwood, daughter of the late William and Sarah Barclay Rhodes. She is survived by a daughter, Darla Palmer (Al), of Derry; a son, Bryan Palmer, of Greensburg; a granddaughter, Jill Paraska (Mike), of Suffolk, Va.; a grandson, Todd Palmer (Lori), of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Megan and Sarah Gildey, of Virginia Beach, Va., Colby and Myah Paraska, of Suffolk, Va., and Drew and Brady Palmer, of Pittsburgh; and loving sister, Eleanor (Toots) Campbell, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she has joined a daughter, Marlene Sickenberger; a granddaughter, Jodi Gidley (Jeff); two brothers, William Rhodes and Carl Rhodes; and a sister, Violet Marsh, home with the Lord.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in First United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg. Interment will be held in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 21, 2019