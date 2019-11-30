Home

Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
(724) 684-8750
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
1934 - 2019
Audrey Vitovic, 85, of Rostraver Township, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Southwestern Healthcare Center, following a lengthy illness. She was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of the late Peter and Eva (Madzey) Bleier. Audrey grew up in Bronx, N.Y., and was a graduate of Walton High School, Class of 1952. Audrey moved to Monessen a couple of years after her graduation. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church and was active with the Rostraver AARP years ago. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Andrew M. Vitovic; daughter, Lauri Ann (Terry E.) Aston, of Ruffs Dale; two grandsons, Stephen A. Galaski, of White Oak, and Nicholas Mayconich of Aliquippa; two great-granddaughters, Allison and Rachel; a brother, P. Ronald (Judy) Bleier, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; a brother-in-law, Karl (Carol) Vitovic, of Scio, Ohio; and by nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.
Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 30, 2019
