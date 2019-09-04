|
August E. Lehman, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born May 24, 1931, in Lloydsville, he was a son of the late John Lehman and Elizabeth (Becchi) Lehman. August was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Newcomer Products. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Army. August was a member of Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a former assistant fire chief, the Lloydsville Firemen's Club, the Mohawks, and the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce A. (Salsgiver) Lehman; one sister, Elizabeth Sistek; and four brothers, George, Sylvester, James, and Martin Lehman. August is survived by two sons, Craig D. Lehman, of Belle Vernon, and Jeffrey A. Lehman and his wife, Jill E., of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Isaac, David, Sarah, Joy and Elijah; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church Building Fund, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019