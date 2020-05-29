Augustus h. Dunheimer III
1930 - 2020-05-27
Augustus "Gus" H. Dunheimer III, 89, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Pottsville, son of the late Augustus H. II and Esther G. Clauser Dunheimer. He was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Gus served in the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Penn State University, with a degree in civil engineering. Prior to retirement, he was a sales representative in the tool industry. Gus was an active member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Daniel P. Dunheimer, in 1984. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Linda Ann Shepperd Dunheimer; two sons: Augie (Sheila) Dunheimer IV, of Vienna, Va., and David (Tracy) Dunheimer, of Frederick, Md.; a daughter, Heidi (John) Arturo, of Oakton, Va.; six grandchildren, Jonathan Arturo, Lindsey Arturo, Olivia Dunheimer, Lilly Dunheimer, Zachary Dunheimer and Alex Dunheimer; and a sister, Jane McLaughlin, of Northampton. Private entombment will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
