Auriana Lanee Green, 25, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born June 15, 1994, in New Kensington. During her childhood, Auriana grew up spending her time competing in gymnastics, beauty pageants, Brownies and Lower Burrell Top Hats (Majorettes). She grew up with awesome and amazing friends who graduated with her from Valley High School in the class of 2012. She also attended the Art Institute School, receiving her degree in 2012. During her senior year in high school, she was a tutor at Fort Crawford Elementary. Auriana spent many years as a nanny for the Cruz family, where she learned to speak fluent Spanish. She loved her job as a waitress at Rey Azteca, where she worked at all locations. After that, she became a home health caregiver. Auriana was very kind and compassionate; she was loved by all her clients. The most joyous time in her life was spending it with her three-year-old son, Ace'ah. He was her life, her everything. Nothing could compare to the love she had for him. While growing up with her Gram Lorrie, she gained a deep passion for cooking. Auriana loved nature and had a huge fondness for animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Auriana was so very loved by her boyfriend, Keith Willis, who was also her best friend. They spent their days cooking, listening to music, watching movies and enjoying their time together with Ace'ah. Auriana is survived by her son, Ace'ah Emmanuel Johnson; father, Stephen Green Sr.; mother, Launa (Steven) Meyer Ross, all of New Kensington; sisters, Unique Green and Auna'Lee Ross; brothers, Stephen Green Jr., Demetrius Green and Donavan Green, all of New Kensington; grandparents, Lorrie and Patrick Lynam, of New Kensington, and Lewis Smith, of Lower Burrell; aunts, Kellye (Richard) Hilty, of New Kensington, Maggie Green-McFarland, of Texas, Mandi Piroch, of New Kensington, and Shaula Lyam, of Butler; uncles, Joshua Green, of Oakmont, and Matthew Beck, of New Kensington; great-uncle, Larry E. Meyer Jr., of New Kensington; boyfriend, Keith Willis, of New Kensington; and longtime friend and father of her son, Danny Johnson and his mother, Sherry Sorg, both of Verona; as well as many beloved cousins and friends. Due to the current pandemic situation, visitation, service and burial were private and entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.



