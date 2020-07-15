1/
Austin R. Simms
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin Robert Simms, 20, of Vandergrift, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 21, 2000, in New Kensington. Austin was employed by CKD Custom Car Detailing and Keystone Cleaning Service. He had attended Amplify Church in Pittsburgh. He was a student at California University of Pennsylvania, studying business and world trade, a member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda Fraternity, he enjoyed working out, cars, motorcycles and collecting shoes along with spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his mother, Sara (Kevin) Price, of Vandergrift; father Russell (Oana) Simms, of Plum Borough; two sisters, Chloe Simms, of Pittsburgh, and Ciera Price, of New Kensington; six brothers, Russell Simms III, of Vandergrift, Alex Stoian, of Plum, Elijah Simms, of Plum, Nicholas Justus, of Vandergrift, Josh Taylor, of Verona, and Lorenzo Price, of Vandergrift; his maternal grandparents, Brenda (James) Crawford, of North Apollo; paternal grandfather, Russell (Marie) Simms, of Monroeville; and his paternal grandmother, Geneva Simms, of Penn Hills; along with numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Miller, in 2001, and his paternal step-grandfather, Gerald Wheaton. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the DUNMIRE- KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Vandergrift Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved