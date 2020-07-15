Austin Robert Simms, 20, of Vandergrift, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 21, 2000, in New Kensington. Austin was employed by CKD Custom Car Detailing and Keystone Cleaning Service. He had attended Amplify Church in Pittsburgh. He was a student at California University of Pennsylvania, studying business and world trade, a member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda Fraternity, he enjoyed working out, cars, motorcycles and collecting shoes along with spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his mother, Sara (Kevin) Price, of Vandergrift; father Russell (Oana) Simms, of Plum Borough; two sisters, Chloe Simms, of Pittsburgh, and Ciera Price, of New Kensington; six brothers, Russell Simms III, of Vandergrift, Alex Stoian, of Plum, Elijah Simms, of Plum, Nicholas Justus, of Vandergrift, Josh Taylor, of Verona, and Lorenzo Price, of Vandergrift; his maternal grandparents, Brenda (James) Crawford, of North Apollo; paternal grandfather, Russell (Marie) Simms, of Monroeville; and his paternal grandmother, Geneva Simms, of Penn Hills; along with numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Miller, in 2001, and his paternal step-grandfather, Gerald Wheaton. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the DUNMIRE- KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Vandergrift Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
.