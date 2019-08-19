Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Baptist de La Salle Church
Baldo J. Long Obituary
Baldo J. Long, 86, a resident of William Penn Care Center, Penn Township, formerly of Delmont, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was born Oct. 9, 1932, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Baldo and Antoinette Minnon Long. Baldo was a veteran, having served with the Navy during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Baldo was employed by Westinghouse Electric in East Pittsburgh. He was member of St. John Baptist de La Salle in Delmont and a former member of the Sunday Drivers Golf League. He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine "Gerri" Long; and a sister, Gloria Long, of Grapeville. Baldo's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at the William Penn Care Center for all of the kind and compassionate care that Baldo received during his time there.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. John Baptist de La Salle Church with Father Daniel J. Ulishney as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Entombment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
