Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Barbara A. Begonia


1954 - 2019
Barbara A. Begonia Obituary
Barbara A. Begonia, 64, of Alverton, East Huntingdon Township, died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 16, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant and was a daughter of the late Mary E. "Betty" Philburn Begonia and Jack R. Begonia, of Ruffsdale. Barbara was a graduate of Southmoreland class of 1972. She was an employee of Walmart, Mt. Pleasant, as an associate, with 20 years of service. Barbara will be missed dearly and remembered for her delicious baking and her cookbook collections. In addition to her father, Jack R. Begonia, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kristi L. Begonia, of Alverton; her siblings, Thomas Begonia Sr., of Alverton, and Donna Cramer, of Ruffsdale; her nieces and nephews, Don Cramer Jr. (Roberta), Tracy (Rick) Pieniads, Sherry (Gary) Greenawalt, Douglas (Paloma) Cramer and Thomas Begonia Jr.; and her great-nieces and –nephews, Miranda, Charles, Izabella, Ava, Ella and Crimson.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with Pastor Bonnie King officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, in memory of Barbara. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 5, 2019
