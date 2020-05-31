Barbara Anne "Barb" Blythe, 76, of Harrison Township, died Wednesday May 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of John B. Blythe; loving mother of John C. (Carole J.), Robert A., and Chris P. (Monica G.) Blythe; devoted grandmother of Savannah C., Jordan C., Haley N. and Tyler J. Blythe; loving sister of Mark A. Kelsesky; and daughter of the late Carl and Helen Kelsesky. Arrangements are private. Professional services trusted to the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD, Blawnox. Memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society. Barb loved cooking, baking and gardening. She was an avid collector of penguins. She loved sitting on the back porch with her loving husband, watching the birds. Barb worked in food sales for over 20 years. The family would like to thank the Citizen Hose EMS and Allegheny Valley Hospital of Natrona Heights for the outstanding love and care they provided. www. thomasmsmith.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.