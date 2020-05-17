Barbara Ann Connor, 74, a resident of Greensburg Redstone Highlands Senior Living Community, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Willard G. Connor. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Helen (DiCamillo) D'Ascenzo; sister of the late Ronald D'Ascenzo (Nancy); aunt to Matthew R. D'Ascenzo; and was loved by many other family members and friends. Barbara was a graduate of Shenandoah University and furthered her education with advanced degrees from Western Michigan University and the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Blindness and Visual Services in Pittsburgh as a rehabilitation teacher. She was a member of Holiday Park United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Redstone Highlands Senior Living Community in Greensburg. A private interment will be at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.