Barbara A. Craig


Barbara A. Craig Obituary
Barbara Ann Craig, 73, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Howard and Mary (Czerpak) Hayden. Prior to retirement, she had been the manager of volunteer services for Excela Health. She was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Point. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard A. Craig; her son, Rick Craig and wife, Susan, of Greensburg; her daughter, Robin Craig and partner, Danielle, of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Emily and Andrew Craig; two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Harrison Gandara; two brothers, Howard Hayden and wife, Donna, of Youngwood, and Tom Hayden and wife, Barb, of Hannastown; her sister, Lois Hayden-Engleka, of Ligonier; sister-in-law, Pat Stawicki, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Frank S. Podolinski Jr. officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
