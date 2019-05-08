Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Barbara A. Day


Barbara A. Day Obituary
Barbara A. Day, 76, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Barbara was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Astoria, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edward and Gerta Wharton. She was the owner of Barbara Ann's Country Home Furnishings in the Westmoreland Mall for 27 years and was a graduate of the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard "Randy" Day; her children, daughter, Diana Day, of Warren, Ohio, son, David Day (Jodie), of Walton, N.Y., and daughter, Amy McKnight (Jack), of Grove City; her grandchildren, Arron, Breanna and Garrett; her sister, Carol Kwiecinski (Albert), of Walton, N.Y.; nephew, Todd; nieces, Karon and Kristen; and her dog, Rufus.
Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 8, 2019
