Barbara Ann Fairbaugh, 93, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Liberty Borough, died Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born May 26, 1927, in Wall, Pa., where she grew up. She was the daughter of the late Pete and Frances Yunitz Hurwatic. Throughout her life, Barbara was employed as a waitress at various restaurants including Stratigos, The Bellmont, Club Car and the White Elephant. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, shopping and fine shoes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Fairbaugh, and six brothers and sisters. She was the youngest of seven. She is survived by three sons, James (Sheryl), Richard and John (Linda) Fairbaugh, with whom she resided; grandchildren, John (Nicole), Jason (Alexis), Gemma and Craig (Kim) Fairbaugh; six great-grandchildren with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the White Oak Animal Shelter. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.