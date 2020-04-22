|
Barbara Ann Fichtner, 68, of Jeannette, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home. Barbara was born Oct. 2, 1951, to Stanley and Sophie Blaskewicz, of Glassport. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Over the years, she enjoyed many careers. After attending the Wheeler School to gain her associate's degree in retail, she worked as a store manager at both The Limited and Foxmore Casuals, followed by becoming an associate at Mellon Bank. Later on, she served as assistant to the executive director at the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, where she loved working with all her colleagues and had the whole family involved, volunteering at the Festival over the years. She also served as an executive assistant for the Institute for Advanced Catholic Studies. Barbara's latest passion was as a real estate agent with Northwood/Berkshire Hathaway. She was certainly a people person, who loved the social interactions that real estate provided. She spoke often of the joy of helping her clients find their perfect home, and she was so fond of her colleagues. Recently, she was elected president of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art Committee. Barbara thrived in that role. She loved her fellow committee members, and being involved with all of the museum events, like Art on Tap. Barbara was a devoted mom, wife, and friend, who was thoughtful and was always checking up on her family and friends. She loved entertaining, traveling and having a nice glass of wine or a Manhattan. She was a skilled cook, who enjoyed trying new recipes while honoring traditional recipes, like pascha bread or pierogies. Her circle of friends was wide, and she will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene, and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Jim Fichtner, and her daughter, Briana Dyer (Ryan). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of two organizations that were important to Barbara: The Westmoreland Museum of American Art or the . Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.