|
|
Barbara A. Heishman, 69, passed away at home Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, comforted by her loving family. Barbara was born Dec. 28, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Kramarski, of Scottdale. She graduated in 1967 from Southmoreland High School, and in 1969 from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara began her nursing career at Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant before relocating to Hawaii. She worked as a nurse at Kahuku Hospital in Kahuku, Hawaii, for 31 years, and Castle Hospital as a nurse case manager for 12 years before retiring in 2015. Barbara is survived by her devoted daughter, Jody and husband, Donald Hall III; and her grandchildren, Thayleah and Thaelin, who were her pride and joy. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph and wife, Fran, of Banning, Calif.; and sister, Marlene Kramarski, of Scottdale. Barbara was predeceased by her father, Joseph Kramarski (1980); her mother, Catherine Kramarski (1995); brother-in-law, Donald Maciejewski (2007); sister, Janet Maciejewski (2010); and numerous aunts and uncles.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady Of Sorrows in Wahiawa, Hawaii.
Barbara was a loving, nurturing and devoted mother, Nana, daughter, sister, friend and nurse. She touched many lives and will always remain in the hearts of those who loved her. Love never ends! Condolences can be sent to www.mililanimemorial.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 15, 2019