Barbara A. (Kosker) Linsenbigler, 69, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born April 7, 1950, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph M. Kosker and Helen (Stahovic) Kosker. Barbara was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Excela Health Home Care and Hospice. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Barbara was a very kind, giving, and caring person with a generous and compassionate heart, which was reflected in her care for her patients as well. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. "BoBo" Linsenbigler; and a brother, Donald R. Kosker. Barbara is survived by one son, Christopher R. Linsenbigler and his wife, Melissa, of York, Pa.; one daughter, Brandi J. Noel and her husband, Duane, of Irwin; one sister, Helen Godish, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Riley, Kamryn, Beau and Cooper Linsenbigler, Taylor, Bryce and Skylar Noel; her special friend, Dean Piper, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Latrobe Area Hospital Oncology Department-2 East and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019