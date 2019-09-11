|
|
Barbara Ann Murrman O'Neill died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. She was the loving wife of the deceased Richard G. "Dick" O'Neill for 55 years. Barbara had been involved in the operation of O'Neill Plumbing and Heating of Jeanette, and of Carolina Cooling and Plumbing, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., until retirement. She was actively involved at St. Michael's Parish of Garden City, S.C. She was a lifelong avid bridge player. Barbara was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Jeannette, and was a graduate of Jeannette High School, where she was editor of the school newspaper, and of Miss Connelly's finishing school. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, George Murrman and Catherine (Scanlon) Murrman, of Jeanette, as well as her brothers, Bud Murrman (Irene), of Ligonier, and Donald Murrman (Antoinette), of Annapolis, Md. Barbara is survived by her eight children, R. Gregory (Mary), of Troy, Mich., Kevin (Mary Jane), of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Bruce (Christie), of Pittsburgh, T. Shawn (Cindy), Kelly Bagwell (Mitchell) and Dr. Timothy (Cindy), all of Myrtle Beach, Dr. Patrick, (Constance), of North Charleston, S.C., and Mary Beth, of Ebensburg. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as multiple generations of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Barbara will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the GOLDFINCH FUNERAL HOME, BEACH CHAPEL, in Murrell's Inlet. A funeral Mass will be held for her at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in St. Michael's Parish, of Garden City, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the St. Michael's Building fund for St. Michael's Parish of Garden City, S.C.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 11, 2019