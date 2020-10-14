Barbara A. (Gigler) Pallone, 84, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Presbyterian Senior Care, ending her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Barbara was raised and lived in Arnold until 1975 when she moved to New Kensington. Barbara worked at the New Kensington K-Mart in the mid-sixties and retired from employment at the Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit as a classroom aid for 20 years, where she attended to students of special needs as if they were her own children. She enjoyed many years of family togetherness, especially with her children and grandchildren and her siblings. You could always be assured of a fresh pot of coffee brewing the minute you crossed the kitchen threshold. Christmas Eve was a family tradition at Grandpap and Grandma Gigler's until Uncle Frank and Aunt Maureen took over the tradition in later years. Barbara was a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and a past Worthy High Priestess of the White Shrine and an active member of Arnold United Methodist Church, continuing her mother's duty of attending to the communion preparations with her lifelong friend, Imogene Savage. She married her Arnold High School sweetheart, Frank J. Pallone Sr., who predeceased her Jan. 9, 2005. She was the mother of five children, Frank J. (Marybeth) Pallone Jr., John E. (Judi) Pallone, Melissa (Gary) Ross, Robert M. (Jennifer) Pallone and David E. (the late Kelly Gill) Pallone. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Jean Gigler, of Lebanon, Pa., and Barbara H. Gigler, of Oakmont; and several cousins. She was affectionately known as Nana to her 16 grandchildren, Jennifer M. Pallone, Meighan E. (Adam) King, Katie S. (Shane) Swigart, Maria E. Pallone, Juliana Pallone, Jack Pallone, Christine (Tyler) Mroczkowski, Michael Ross, Nicholas Ross and Anthony Ross, Maureen (Sam) Taylor, Robert M. Pallone Jr. and Ryan Pallone, John Pallone, Joseph Pallone and Michael Pallone; and one great-grandchild, Emmett King. In addition to her husband, Frank J. Pallone Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank F. and Fredrika (Kaalund) Gigler Sr.; and her sister and brothers, Mary Jane (late Fran) Nery, Frank F. (late Maureen) Gigler Jr., Dr. Donald E. Gigler and Paul W. Gigler. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Arnold United Methodist Church, 1801 Leishman Ave., Arnold, PA 15068. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. We are adhering to the CDC guidelines and masks are to be worn at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Western PA Autism Speaks, 8035 McKnight Road, Suite No. 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, or Arnold United Methodist Church, 1801 Leishman Ave., Arnold, PA 15068. Messages of condolences are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
