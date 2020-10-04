Barbara A. Popella Saula, 75, Bowling Green, Ky., formerly of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Greensburg native was born Aug. 18, 1945, daughter of the late John and Anna Kobe Popella. She was also preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Lawrence Saula. After retirement, Barbara took up golf and even got a hole in one. She loved to boast about this achievement. She loved anything involving her grandchildren and made a point to attend any of their activities. In good health or bad, she was there. Barbara is known by her neighbors for her furry companion, Bailey, and one was rarely seen without the other. She was the best wife, mother, and Grammy/Mimi to all those she loved. Survivors include her daughters, Susan Alberts (Mark), of Louisa, Va., and Beth DeLong (Jeff), of Bowling Green, Ky.; grandchildren, Sean Alberts, Kyle Alberts, Cole Alberts, Kendall DeLong, and Reagan DeLong; brother, Jim Popella (Anita); brother-in-law, Roger Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Lexington, Ky., with inurnment in the church columbarium. J.C. KIRBY & SON FUNERAL CHAPELS has been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Big Fluffy Dog Rescue (bigfluffydogs.com
).