Barbara A. Schmitt, 86, of Murrysville, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Walden's View, North Huntingdon. She was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Altoona, daughter of the late Carl and Lida Dietz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Lichty; her second husband, Alfred Schmitt; and a sister, Donna (Jim) Eichelberger. Prior to retirement, she was an executive secretary for US Steel Research Lab. Barbara was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Penn Hills. She liked to travel, enjoyed playing cards with friends, and loved her dogs. She took pride in working elections, and volunteered at the blood bank and the food bank. Barbara is survived by four children, Debra (Gene) Mannella, Dana (Thomas) VanKirk, David (Antoinette) Lichty and Chuck (Francine) Lichty; eight grandchildren, Jenna, Julie (Cody), Brian, Eric, Danielle, Alexandra, Chuckie (Anne), and Nicole (Brian); three great-grandkids, Marleigh, Leo and Mia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association
.