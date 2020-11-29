1/1
Barbara D. Sampson
1933 - 2020
Barbara D. Sampson, 87, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1933, in New York City, daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy (Lomas) Dawson. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry M. Sampson. She was an avid gardener and was proud to have the Murrysville Garden Club tour her gardens. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville. Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Pamela (Tim) Thompson, of Murrysville, Jennifer (Joel) Kreider, of Mechanicsburg, and Lauren Lemmon, of Delaware, Ohio; five grandchildren, Andrew Lemmon, Ryan Lemmon, Brent Kreider, Ashley Mason and Jennifer Kelly; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Wolf, and nieces and nephews. No service is planned at this time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, in Barbara's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
