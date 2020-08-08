Barbara E. Cortazzo, 65, of Ebensburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Select Specialty Care Hospital, Johnstown. Barbara was born Feb. 27, 1955, in New Brighton, the daughter of Lois J. (Wilson) Cortazzo, of Penn Township, and the late Patrick F. Cortazzo, in 2019. Barbara is also survived by her siblings, Patricia (Kent) Silveria, of Doylestown, Samuel Cortazzo, of Irwin, and Martin (Stacey) Cortazzo, of Cincinnati, Ohio; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. All services will be private for the immediate family. Entombment will be in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Huntingdon. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111 is assisting the family with arrangements. Barby's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Ebensburg Center, Conemaugh Hospital and Select Specialties for their kindness and care for Barby over the many years. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
