1928 - 02
Barbara E. Fenton Obituary
Barbara Emma Hart Fenton, 91, of West Newton, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in York. She was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Ruffsdale, a daughter of the late William and Hester (Trostle) Hart. Prior to her death, she was active in her retirement community, Park View at Tyler Run, in York. She also enjoyed participating in activities with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the West Newton United Presbyterian Church. She is survived by three children, Eugene Fenton Jr. and wife, Jean, of York, Sandra Fenton, of Altoona, and James Fenton and companion, Ken, of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter in-law, Kathleen Fenton, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Sara Kay Fenton, Christine Leppo, Michael Fenton and Natalia Fenton; three great-grandchildren, Aryn, Katie and Jacob Leppo; and her brother, Robert Hart, in Victorville, Calif. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Fenton Sr.; sons, John, Donald and Richard; sisters, Lucy James and Sarah Neth; and brothers, George and Samuel Hart.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403. SpecialOlympics.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2019
