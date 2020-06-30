Barbara J. Baird, 63, of Clearwater, Fla., died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 14, 1957, in Grapeville, a daughter of the late Frank J. and Zelda E. (Stough) Brinker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Brinker, and also her loving husband of 23 years, Barry Baird. She worked for and retired from the US Postal Service. Barbara was a perpetual caregiver to many people, giving freely of her love and time. She always put the needs of others first and was an earthly angel to her family and friends. Barbara is survived by her son, Jayson Miller (Dana), and daughter, Melissa Shearon (Sean), all of Irwin, and a brother, Robert Brinker (Karen), of Greensburg. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins who thought of her as so much more. She deeply touched every heart of the ones that were lucky enough to have known her. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor's favorite charity. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 30, 2020.