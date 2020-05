Barbara J. Davis, 85, formerly of Plum, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 65 years of Burl E. Davis; loving mother of the Rev. Michael (Rev. Janice) Davis, Melinda (Dr. Kevin) O'Toole, Sara (John) Ward, Ann (Mark) Helfrich and the late Glenn Davis; grandmother of Benjamin (Melissa) Yosua-Davis, Bradley (Heidi) O'Toole, Mathew (Patsy) Frey-Davis, Drew (Erica) O'Toole, Amanda (Greg) Hill, Sara (Sam) Loevner, Alicia Helfrich, Madeline Ward and the late Joshua Helfrich; great-grandmother of Michael, Genevieve, Thomas and Charles; and sister of Kay (Albert) Watts and the late Robert (the late Carol) Nickel, Paul (surviving spouse Myra) Nickel and Constance (surviving spouse Edgar) Lower. Barbara was a home economics teacher at Burrell High School for many years. She was a former member of Oakmont United Methodist Church and a current member of Dutilh United Methodist Church. The family will have a private viewing and funeral service at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont, followed by burial in Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203; or Sherwood Oaks, Subsidy Fund, 100 Norman Drive, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.