Barbara Jane Donnelly, 84, a resident of St. Anne Home, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Claude C. and Lucile Kealey Stoltz. Barbara was a member of the Sacred Heart Church Jeannette, a graduate of the Jeannette High School Class of 1953, where she was a member of the class reunion committee, a graduate of Robert Morris Business School and a retiree from Bell View Foods, Penn. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, H. George "Buck" Donnelly, who passed away June 27, 2020; a sister, Patricia Stoltz; and a brother, Claude C. "Bud" Stoltz Jr. Barbara is survived by her children, Lizabeth Harriger and husband, William, of Cranberry Township, Patrick Donnelly and wife, Kimberly, of Jeannette, Dianne DeNezza and husband, John, and Barbara Stevenson and husband, John, all of Greensburg; grandchildren, Daniel DeNezza (Jordann), Colleen Carb (Brett), Rebekah Donnelly, Shaun Donnelly, Courtney Grudzinski (Jeff), Taryn Six, Kristin DeNezza and Gregory Six II; a great-granddaughter, Liliana Elizabeth DeNezza; a brother, Robert Stoltz and wife, Susan, of Jeannette; sisters-in-law, Alice Artuhevich, of Erie, and Jean Cooke, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the sisters, nurses and staff at St. Anne Home, for all of the kind and compassionate care Barbara received during her time there. There will be no public visitation. A private Mass will take place at Ascension Church, Jeannette, and entombment will follow at the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the ALS Association, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.



