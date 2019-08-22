|
Barbara Jean Hall, of Greensburg, died early Tuesday morning, Aug. 20, 2019. She was born July 24, 1951, and was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Myra M. Claspy. Barbara was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone prior to being a stay-at-home mother for her two sons. Barbara is remembered as being a family-oriented, adventurous and social person with a stubborn "my way" attitude. Barbara was a hard-working and determined woman who was selfless and loving to those close to her. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James L. Hall Jr. Barbara is survived by two sons, Stephen C. Hall, of Latrobe, and Matthew L. (Jessie) Hall, of Nashville, Tenn.; two granddaughters, Hailey Margaret Hall and Magnolia Lynn Hall; a brother, Chuck Claspy, of Meadville; two sisters, Linda Hughes and Hazel DeNezza, both of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019