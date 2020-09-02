Barbara J. (Hibbs) Hillwig, 74, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Clifford and Catherine E. (Steinel) Hibbs. Barbara retired from USX Corp., where she was employed as a manager at the USX Monroeville Technical Center. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and earned her master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University. In 2015, Barbara was invited into the Carnegie Mellon University Order of the May, which celebrates her achievement of 25 consecutive years of giving. Barbara was a lover of animals and owned many dogs, including six Scottish terriers. She was an avid supporter of Scottish Terriers Rescue of the Southeast. Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald A. Hillwig, and their Scottish terrier, Lenny; brothers and sisters Rebecca, Pamela and Roger (Joy) Hibbs, Sara Cousins, Penelope (Jack) Lane and Teresa (David) Pergola; nephews Michael Hibbs and Bill Cousins; and nieces Michell and Alishia Cousins. Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a noon Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks. A reception for friends and family will take place after the Mass at Banquets Unlimited, 544 Caruthers Lane, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Scottish Terrier Rescue of the Southeast, 5760 Highway 357, Campobello, SC 29322, www.scottiesoutheast.org
; or Pet Friends Inc., P.O. Box 484, Irwin, PA 15642, www.petfriendsinc.com
. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.