1/
Barbara J. Kacin
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Barbara J. (Grubich) Kacin, 61, of Export, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born July 26, 1959, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Stankovich) Grubich. Barbara was employed as a nurses' aide. She formerly attended St. Sylvester Catholic Church, Slickville. She loved spending time with her family and friends and she enjoyed cooking. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, and will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 36 years, Donald Kacin Sr.; sons, Robert Kacin and his wife, Stephanie, of Delmont, and Donald Kacin Jr. and his wife, Angela, of Pittsburgh; sister, Kathleen Chuckro (David), of South Park; brother, Joseph Grubich (Deborah), of South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. Barbara especially treasured her grandson, Bobby Kacin Jr., and the time she spent with him. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Grubich. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing and committal services for Barbara will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. CDC guidelines will apply to visitation and funeral services. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
JUL
31
Committal
10:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
