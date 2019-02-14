Barbara J. (Groba) Kennedy, 81, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at home. She was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Lillian Nolan Groba. Barbara was a member of Hempfield Church of Christ, the VFW Post No. 33 and the AMS Club. She enjoyed bowling at Lincoln Lanes with her friends and family and at one time belonged to a league. She was formerly employed as a cafeteria worker for Latrobe Area School District. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Kennedy Jr., in 2014; a brother, Jack Groba; and a sister, Terri Seliga. She is survived by her three children, April Peltier (Paul), of Southwest Greensburg, Sherri Kinkead (Randall), of Greensburg, and Scott Kennedy (Christy), of Latrobe; five grandsons, Cody Kinkead (Ashleigh), Devon Kinkead, Brock Peltier, Chase Peltier and Colton Kennedy; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn Jean and Jackson William Kinkead; two stepgrandchildren, Darrian and Lexi Lynch; three sisters, Margaret Petrus, Annie Martelli and Rita Jellison, all of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Barbara from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, the time of services with Pastor Mike Hazelton officiating, at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Disease Research, 100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; or , River Walk Corporate Center No. 441, 333 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The family would like to thank the loving and compassionate caregivers who took such good care of their mother: Brenda, Diane, Wendy, Rhonda and Kay. Barbara's family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg.