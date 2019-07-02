Home

Eastlund Funeral Home
7458 E. 1000 N
Syracuse, IN 46567
574 457-3144
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eastlund Funeral Home
7458 E. 1000 N
Syracuse, IN 46567
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Eastlund Funeral Home
7458 E. 1000 N
Syracuse, IN 46567
1923 - 2019
Barbara J. Leedy Obituary
Barbara J. Leedy, 95, of Woodcrest Senior Living, Scottdale, formerly of Syracuse, Ind., passed away peacefully Friday evening, June 28, 2019, in her residence. She was born Dec. 8, 1923, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of the late Rollin and Marcile Smith Gray. Barbara was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Syracuse, Ind. She was a former employee of United Telephone Company of Indiana with 20 years of service. Barbara is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her; her loving and devoted children, Edward Coy and wife, Kathleen, of Hoagland, Ind., Richard Coy and wife, Nancy, of Syracuse, Ind., Donald Coy and wife, Christine, of Mellbourne, Fla., Paul Coy and wife, Colleen, of Mansfield, Ohio, Caryl Fish and husband, Daryle, of Greensburg, and Lori Brown and husband, Andrew, of Plantation, Fla.; her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Coy (1966); her second husband, Jerry Leedy (1983); and two sisters, Beverly Hamman and Betty Remke.
Barbara's family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon, the hour of her funeral service, Friday, July 5, 2019, in the EASTLUND FUNERAL HOME, 7458 East 1000 North, Syracuse, IN 46567. Interment will follow in Syracuse Cemetery. Local arrangements for Mrs. Leedy have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be directed to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 1413 N. Long Drive, Syracuse, IN 46567, in her memory.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 2 to July 3, 2019
