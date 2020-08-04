Barbara J. Pajer, 63, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home. She was born Dec. 5, 1956, in Lower Burrell, daughter of the late William and Agnes Mazur. She lived her entire life in Lower Burrell. Barbara was a homemaker and a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church in Lower Burrell. She was a 1974 graduate of Burrell High School and a 1978 graduate from Penn State University in accounting. She enjoyed reading and gardening. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Richard S. Pajer; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Pajer) Spicher, of New Kensington, and Judith (John) Hraba, of Madison, Ala.; cousins, Paulette Smith, Arlette Smith, Stanley Kleja, Fran (Beth) Kleja and Mary Ann Sherwood; and Dusty the cat, who guarded over her. She was preceded in death by her parents only. Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 until the time of the blessing service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Kenneth Zaccagnini officiating, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Covid 19 requirements are masks are to be worn, social distancing maintained, and visitors are limited to 25 persons at any given time. Family suggests contributions be made to Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Rd. #300, New Kensington, PA 15084, or to Richard S. Pajer in care of Duster Funeral Home Inc. Visit dusterfh.com
.