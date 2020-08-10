Barbara (Thiel) Kiser, 69, of Fawn Township, formerly of New Kensington and Cheswick, died in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Fawn Personal Care. She was born Aug. 21, 1950, was a daughter of the late William and Helen Thiel and had been a longtime resident of the valley. Barbara enjoyed reading and especially spending time with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by her son, Michael (Melissa) Kiser, of Freeport; daughter, Christina Kiser, of Cheswick; four grandchildren, Paige, Alex, Morgan and Mason; and one great-granddaughter, Aliyah. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David F. Kiser. The family of Barbara would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Fawn Personal Care for their kindness over the last several months. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Please use masks and follow CDC guidelines. To view her obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com
.