|
|
Barbara L. (Meckley) Kravice, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Kravice was born April 28, 1948, in Apollo, the daughter of Pearl Ferretti Meckley Astolos and her husband, Charles, of Saltsburg, and the late Maurice Meckley. Barb was a retired cook and caterer in the Mt. Pleasant area for many years. She loved doing things for others and making other people happy. She loved traveling with her sister, Lena, and special nephew, Stevie, who took her on many adventures over the past few years. Their special trip was to the CMA awards last year, a memory she cherished. Barb was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion in Mt. Pleasant. In addition to her mother, Barb is survived by her daughter, Krystal, and son-in-law, Brett Lynch, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Ashley (Dan) Kunkle, Amber (Dan) Rosky, Zachary and Zoe Ripple, the light of her life, Noah Lynch, and Christopher and Nicholas Kravice; and by her great- grandchildren, Michael Kunkle and Mason and Jaxson Raygor. She is also survived by her sisters, Lena Ferrero and Linda (Clint) McMann; and by her brother, James (Connie) Meckley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Kravice, and by her brother, Donald Meckley.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Barb will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Thomas C. Shirer officiating. Interment will be in Alverton Cemetery.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to her best friend, Bobbi Guest, who was always there for her and took her to many of her chemo treatments, and to Dr. Waas and his staff for their amazing care. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019