Barbara L. Ferretti Negich, 70, of Salem Township, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1949, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late James and Betty (Gabud) Mock. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Mock. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked at the former St. Francis Hospital for many years. Barb enjoyed shopping for antiques, reading and spending time at her family's camp. Surviving is her beloved husband, Rich Negich; loving children, Jill (Ron) Moore and Jeffrey Ferretti; sisters, Janet (Larry) Breitkreutz, Jean Bell and Kathy Mock; sister-in-law, Beverly Negich; several nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Vuko and Valentina. Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, with a restriction of only 25 people in the building at one time. Face masks are required. Services will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions can be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. For directions, to order flowers or to send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.