Barbara L. Negich
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. Ferretti Negich, 70, of Salem Township, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1949, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late James and Betty (Gabud) Mock. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Mock. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked at the former St. Francis Hospital for many years. Barb enjoyed shopping for antiques, reading and spending time at her family's camp. Surviving is her beloved husband, Rich Negich; loving children, Jill (Ron) Moore and Jeffrey Ferretti; sisters, Janet (Larry) Breitkreutz, Jean Bell and Kathy Mock; sister-in-law, Beverly Negich; several nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Vuko and Valentina. Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, with a restriction of only 25 people in the building at one time. Face masks are required. Services will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions can be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. For directions, to order flowers or to send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Service
04:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved