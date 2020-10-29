1/1
Barbara L. Popowitz
1950 - 2020
Barbara L. DiNicola Popowitz, wife, mom, friend, and Nanny extraordinaire, passed away peacefully from leukemia Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with Tony, her husband of 50 years, and her children by her side. Barbara was a beautiful light in this world, sharing love, laughter, positivity, humor, and amazing food (a gourmet candy chef!) with all those blessed to know her. Barb was born May 12, 1950, in Pittsburgh, to Joseph and Laura DiNicola, and raised in West Mifflin. She was a woman of great faith, a member of Christ the Light of the World Catholic Church in Duquesne, and served the Lord and church as a Christian Mother, a member of Christ the Light of the World Ladies Prayer Group, and as a Lady of Charity. In addition to performing acts of service, she loved to travel, laugh with friends, and spend time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Tony G. Popowitz; her three children, Rachelle (Walter) See, Anthony (fiancee, Carrie and her son, Carson) Popowitz, and Gabrielle Popowitz; and her beloved granddaughters, who were the joy and heart of her life, Ava Popowitz and Annaliese See. They will miss her love and humor for all of their days. Family and friends are welcome to gather for visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME in Duquesne (915 Kennedy Ave., 15110, 412-466-3300). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Albert the Great Church in Baldwin (3198 Schieck St., 15227). In remembrance, those who wish may make contributions to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.maloy-schleiferfuneralhome.com. Please listen to a Beatles song and hug your loved ones in honor of Barb today. "Bright are the stars that shine, dark is the sky, I know this love of mine will never die." And we love her.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
