|
|
Barbara L. Trump, 84, of Youngwood, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Ruffs Dale and was a daughter of the late Robert P. and Martha E. (Myers) Specht. Prior to retirement, she was the manager of the A&B Club in Youngwood. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Harrold W. "Bill" Trump; two sons, William W. Trump and infant David Paul Trump; two brothers, Paul and Robert F. Specht; and a brother-in-law, Joe DeFloria. She is survived by three children, Lynne Wiykovics, of Latrobe, Beverly Struble and husband Denny, of Youngwood, and Robert Trump and his partner Joseph Carlson, of Tampa, Fla.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy DeFloria and Sharon McBride and her husband John; two brothers, David W. and wife Sandy and Wayne R. Specht and wife Avis; a sister-in-law, Cathy Specht; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service is being held for immediate family in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.