Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
1011 Mt. Pleasant Road
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Luccy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Luccy


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Luccy Obituary
Barbara Britt Luccy, loving wife, mother of three and grandmother of six, was taken to heaven Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the age of 71. She was the essence of our lives and an absolute classy lady. All who knew her loved and respected her. Barbara was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Greensburg to Robert and Thelma Britt. She excelled in all she did and was a national merit scholar from Sewickley High School in Herminie. She graduated near the top of her class from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing in 1970. After two years as a charge nurse at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, she joined the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing. On Dec. 18, 1971, she married Dr. Christopher J. Luccy. They raised three children, Britt, Chris and Dana. She continued her work at her husband's pediatric dental office until they retired in 2016. Barbara loved attending Pitt football and basketball events as well as musical theater. She was an active member of her church choir. She'll be remembered always by her family and friends for her humility, her great sense of humor and her loving spirit. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Thelma Britt. She is survived by her husband, Christopher; her three children and their spouses, Frank and Britt McAtee, Chris and Guiliana Luccy, and Chris and Dana Lehman; her sister and her husband, Patricia and Richard Lucas; and her granddaughters, Samantha, Faith, Mikayla, Danica, Annelise and Arianna.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barbara's name to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive, Lynch 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -