|
|
Barbara Britt Luccy, loving wife, mother of three and grandmother of six, was taken to heaven Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the age of 71. She was the essence of our lives and an absolute classy lady. All who knew her loved and respected her. Barbara was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Greensburg to Robert and Thelma Britt. She excelled in all she did and was a national merit scholar from Sewickley High School in Herminie. She graduated near the top of her class from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing in 1970. After two years as a charge nurse at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, she joined the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing. On Dec. 18, 1971, she married Dr. Christopher J. Luccy. They raised three children, Britt, Chris and Dana. She continued her work at her husband's pediatric dental office until they retired in 2016. Barbara loved attending Pitt football and basketball events as well as musical theater. She was an active member of her church choir. She'll be remembered always by her family and friends for her humility, her great sense of humor and her loving spirit. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Thelma Britt. She is survived by her husband, Christopher; her three children and their spouses, Frank and Britt McAtee, Chris and Guiliana Luccy, and Chris and Dana Lehman; her sister and her husband, Patricia and Richard Lucas; and her granddaughters, Samantha, Faith, Mikayla, Danica, Annelise and Arianna.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barbara's name to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive, Lynch 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019