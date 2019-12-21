|
|
Barbara M. Kolonosky Kaper, 83, of Hagerstown, Md., and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, Dec. 19, 2019, at her son's home, with whom she resided. She was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Cehlar Kolonosky. Barbara was a faithful member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. She was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Class of 1953. For a number of years, Barb was employed by the Coca-Cola Corp. at the former Volkswagen Corp., New Stanton, in their cafeteria, until their closing. Barb was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family. Barb is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Kathy A. Dick and husband, Brion Sr., and Donald A. Kaper Jr., both of Hagerstown, Md.; her grandchildren, Kristen E. Dick and Brion E. Dick Jr., of Hagerstown, Md.; and her brother, John Kolonosky, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Kaper Sr. (Feb. 24, 2008); and four sisters, Kathryn Valentage, Mary and Elizabeth Kolonosky and Helen Porcatzi.
Barbara's family cordially invites friends and family, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with her funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with Father Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
The family will be forever grateful to Barbara's healthcare aides, Sandy Bream, Teresa Coyle and Kathy Brenneman, for the exemplary care, compassion and love shown to Barbara. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send flowers or online condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019