Barbara (Clayton) Miller, 83, of Unity Township, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home. Born April 14, 1936, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Eugene J. Clayton and Elisabeth (Seedorf) Clayton. Barbara was raised in Audubon, N.J., and attended the West Jersey Hospital School of Nursing. She later earned her bachelor of science in nursing from the Pennsylvania State University. After her retirement from Latrobe Hospital's Home Health program, she was gifted a set of golf clubs by her husband, which became a passion for her. She joined women's golf leagues at Latrobe Country Club and Norvelt Golf Club and enjoyed the lifelong friendships formed from those days. She also became active with the Private Duty Association of Latrobe and continued patient care in the home, as she remained fond of working with the elderly. She enjoyed traveling, especially vacations to the beach with her children and grandchildren, and was very proud of their accomplishments. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene John Clayton Jr. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles C. Miller Jr., of Unity Township; one son, Jeffrey C. Miller and his wife, Malinda, of York, Pa.; two daughters, Jodi C. Mullett, of Peters Township, and Wendy Miller McElhinney and her husband, John, of Wilmington, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Joseph C. Miller and his wife, Betsy, Natalie N. Miller, Steven J. Mullett and his wife, Alyssa, Alexander C. Mullett and his wife, Guadalupe, Colin D. Mullett, Marissa E. Mullett, Avery E. McElhinney and Cuyler A. McElhinney; three great-grandchildren, Jackson C. Miller, Grayson C. Mullett and Killian C. Mullett; she is also survived by her sister-in-law, Charlotte Clayton, of Augsburg, Germany. The family appreciates the care and concern of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, Dr. Todd Winslow and Dr. Terry Evans.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Saturday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a . To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019