Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Barbara Pomper


Barbara Pomper

1936 - 12
Barbara Pomper Obituary
Barbara Belle Pomper, 82, of Greensburg, died Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, in Carnegie, a daughter of the late George Wilson and Verona Boocks Wilson. Mrs. Pomper was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Edward George Pomper. She is survived by two sons, George (Carla) Pomper, of Pittsburgh, and Gregory (Christine) Pomper, of Winton-Salem, N.C.; five grandchildren, Eric, Samuel, Claire, Neil and Nicole Pomper; and brother, Clark Wilson, and sister, Babe Kinney. Mrs. Pomper graduated from Edinboro University in 1958, where she was a Kilty Fin synchronized swimmer and Homecoming Queen. After graduation, she worked as an elementary school teacher. She met and married her husband in 1960. The couple lived in California for four years before moving back to Pennsylvania, eventually settling in Greensburg in 1966. In Greensburg, Mrs. Pomper worked as a teacher and a homemaker. In her later years, she enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren, knitting, playing cards and meeting friends for coffee.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
