Mrs. Barbara Kemper Wood, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home with family following a heroic fight with cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William Judson Kemper and Gertrude Lindsay Kemper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Wood and Richard M. Cribbs, and son, Scott R. Haeflein. She is survived by her brother, William L. (Marc) Kemper, of Albany, Ore., her daughter, Mari H. Frith, of Orlando, Fla., her sons, Frederick F. Haeflein (Michelle DeGregory), of Victor, N.Y., Richard W. (Dina) Haeflein, of Greensburg, and the children's father, Frederick P. (Mary Ann) Haeflein, of Charlotte, N.C. She was a 1974 graduate of Seton Hill College. She was a member of St. David's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. She led a successful career as representative for Schering-Plough/Merck Corporation, was an active Rotarian and member of Ligonier Country Club. A memorial service will be held at St. David's by-the-Sea in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with the Rev. Porter Taylor and Canon Scott T. Holcombe co-officiating. Interment of ashes shall be at St. David's by-the-Sea and Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. David's by-the-Sea Outreach Committee and the Cocoa Beach Fire Department.



