1/1
Barry A. Douglas
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry A. Douglas, 67, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born Aug. 18, 1953, in Uniontown, and was the son of the late Paul Douglas and the late Dorothy (Brownfield). He is survived by his wife, Denise (Woods), daughter, Laura and her partner, Carmen, of Los Angeles, Calif., son, Kit, and his partner, Melissa, of Indiana, Pa., brother, Brian and his wife, Sharon, of Belle Vernon, sister, Cheryl and her husband, Jim, of Uniontown, brother Jeff and his wife, Denise, of Matthews, N.C., and brother Ron and his wife, Paulette, of Wooster, Ohio. He was a veteran of the Air Force, stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California during the Vietnam War. Barry was a very caring man who consistently sought out ways to help others. He was exceptionally supportive of the personal interests and professional pursuits of his family members, and was truly someone that could be counted on to help in any way that he was able. He was an avid golfer throughout his life and shared that interest with his friends. He had a hobby of architecture, designing and building several impressive home updates. He was exceptionally accomplished in his career as a nuclear technician at Westinghouse Waltz Mill, being one of only a few in the country to obtain an advanced certification in his field. Throughout his career, he was able to travel much of the United States, as well as several other countries. He retired and was able to further develop and enjoy his hobbies. He was locally known as the "Tomato Man", due to growing many, many tomatoes and other vegetables and sharing them with his family, friends and neighbors. He came to understand the science behind vegetable growing, and even set up an indoor growing system to have fresh tomatoes year-round. He believed strongly in the importance of education and intellect. He would always offer sage advice when needed, and was keen on philosophical conversations. He believed that people throughout the world are much more alike than different, and that "we are all just trying to survive." Friends and family are welcome to a viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. and memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., in Mt Pleasant. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund to support the unexpected costs of his services and his wife's health care. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-barry-douglas. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved